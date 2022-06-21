Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Georgian PM to visit Kazakhstan in late July

Adlet Seilkhanov
21 June 2022, 19:11
DOHA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili of Georgia on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting discussed the current issues of bilateral interaction.

«I'd like to draw your attention to the prospects for the development of cooperation in the following areas. In particular, the expansion of mutual trade. I believe that the deliveries of goods could be increased. Georgia, in its turn, possesses great reserves to increase supplies to Kazakhstan and other countries of Central Asia. We are ready to cooperate very closely in the area,» said Tokayev.

The Kazakh Head of State pointed out the importance of joint work in the transport and logistics sphere, in particular, the implementation of goods transportation between the two countries using the capacity of the Kazakh ports of Aktau and Kuryk as well as the Batumi seaport.

For his part, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili expressed gratitude to the Kazakh President for the meeting in Doha and confirmed the commitment to the development of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation. The Prime Minister plans to pay a visit to Kazakhstan at the end of the next month.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the opening of the second edition of the Qatar Economic Forum discussing «Equalizing Global Recovery» at the personal invitation of Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Kazakh Head of State invited the Qatari Amir to Kazakhstan.


Kazakhstan and Georgia    President of Kazakhstan   
