26 July 2022 19:56

Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili pays official visit to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili of Georgia arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit Tuesday, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister - Trade and Integration MInister of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov.

As part of a two-day visit, the Head of the Georgian Government is to hold talks with the leadership of Kazakhstan to discuss issues of deepening bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

It is expected that the Georgian PM will also get familiarized with the activity of the Astana International Financial Center.





Photo: primeminister.kz







