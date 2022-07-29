29 July 2022 12:41

Georgian PM got acquainted with AIFC activities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In the course of his official trip to Kazakhstan, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili visited the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), Kazinform learned from the AIFC press office.

During the visit, the guest was informed about the AIFC’s benefits and main activities, as well as the activities of the Centre’s bodies and organizations, such as the Court and the International Arbitration Centre, the Astana Financial Services Authority, the Green Finance Centre, Tech Hub, and others.

The Georgian Prime Minister became acquainted with the AIFC’s specific legal framework based on common law principles and standards, tax preferences, and visa benefits in place on AIFC territory.

Furthermore, Garibashvili was shown AIFC products such as eJustice, an online portal that allows parties to electronically file claims to the AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Centre from anywhere in the world without the requirement for physical presence in Nur-Sultan.

The guest was also informed about the work of the AIFC Exchange (AIX) and the potential for Georgian enterprises to use its platform.

Upon completion of the visit, the Kazakh side expressed its willingness to provide the AIFC’s platform and unique jurisdiction for the further development of trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Georgia, and invited representatives of the Georgian business community to take advantage of the AIFC's advantages and register at the financial centre’s premises.

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.





Photo: aifc.kz







