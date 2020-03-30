Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Georgian man gets 11 years in jail for attempting to smuggle ecstasy

    30 March 2020, 17:32

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Specialized Inter-District Criminal Court of Shymkent has sentenced a Georgian citizen to 11 years and six months in prison for attempting to smuggle psychotropic substances, the press service of the Financial Monitoring Committee under the Ministry of Finance reports.

    It was found that a Georgian citizen illegally stored and tried to smuggle six tablets of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA, Ecstasy) across the state border of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Six ecstasy pills were discovered during baggage inspection in an airport.

    The man has been sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison. The verdict has entered into legal force.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Combating drugs Incidents Courts
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires