Georgia suspends direct flights to Italy

BAKU. KAZINFORM Georgia has suspended air communication with Italy in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country, Trend reports citing the Georgian government.

The government of Georgia also has issued certain restrictions for both Georgian and foreign citizens entering the country.

«When returning from WHO-recognized high risk countries to Georgia, Georgian and foreign citizens are obliged to undergo an intensive check-up at the border crossing points and to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine procedure; alternatively, they should provide a PCR certificate of coronavirus (COVID-19) issued by the relevant laboratory of the country of departure and, in the case of transit, by the relevant laboratory of the country of transit», read the statement released by the government of Georgia.

Coronavirus in Georgia has mostly been detected in passengers who have traveled to Italy recently.

To date, nine cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Georgia.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.



