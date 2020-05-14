Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Georgia, Slovakia discuss opening of tourism

    14 May 2020, 13:48

    BAKU. KAZINFORM Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili had a phone conversation with Slovakian President Zuzana Chaputova to discuss issues related to safe tourism and the fight against coronavirus, Trend reports referring to Georgian president’s press service.

    Zourabichvili expressed condolences to the president and the families of the victims of the epidemic in Slovakia, Trend reports.

    During the conversation, the president of Georgia spoke about the activities to combat the coronavirus, as well as strategic plans to open tourism and the economy.

    Zourabichvili noted that Georgia is interested in developing safe tourism with Slovakia, in compliance with all international recommendations.

    According to Chaputova, Slovakia is negotiating with the governments of Austria and the Czech Republic over the opening of safe tourism. Zourabichvili noted that Georgia is also interested in participating in this program.

    The presidents of the two countries also discussed Georgia’s European integration process. According to the president of Georgia, the current period is a good opportunity to deepen Georgia’s relations with the European Union so that the country can take more concrete steps towards European integration.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Tourism World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    At least 10 killed, 25 others in hospital after wedding bus crashes in Australia
    Survey: Illiteracy in Brazil down, access to education uneven
    4 children, 2 adults injured in knife attack on playground in eastern France
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    3 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    4 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    5 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone