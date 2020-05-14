Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Georgia, Slovakia discuss opening of tourism

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
14 May 2020, 13:48
Georgia, Slovakia discuss opening of tourism

BAKU. KAZINFORM Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili had a phone conversation with Slovakian President Zuzana Chaputova to discuss issues related to safe tourism and the fight against coronavirus, Trend reports referring to Georgian president’s press service.

Zourabichvili expressed condolences to the president and the families of the victims of the epidemic in Slovakia, Trend reports.

During the conversation, the president of Georgia spoke about the activities to combat the coronavirus, as well as strategic plans to open tourism and the economy.

Zourabichvili noted that Georgia is interested in developing safe tourism with Slovakia, in compliance with all international recommendations.

According to Chaputova, Slovakia is negotiating with the governments of Austria and the Czech Republic over the opening of safe tourism. Zourabichvili noted that Georgia is also interested in participating in this program.

The presidents of the two countries also discussed Georgia’s European integration process. According to the president of Georgia, the current period is a good opportunity to deepen Georgia’s relations with the European Union so that the country can take more concrete steps towards European integration.


Tourism   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15