Geopolitical tension and growing protectionism are changing global economy – Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Geopolitical tension and growing protectionism are changing the global economy, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 35th plenary meeting of the Council of Foreign Investors, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«Geopolitical tension and growing protectionism are changing the global economy, leading to not only slowdown but also steady decline in global growth and stability. However, as time proved, each crisis gives new opportunities,» said Tokayev.

The Kazakh President believes that digitalization, being an enormous technological breakthrough, provides such opportunities. «Increasing digitalization already defines today’s agenda, having some big impacts on economic development,» said Tokayev.

Broader implementation of new concept and technologies such as AI, blockchain, IoT, big data is a game-changing trend in all spheres from agriculture to finance, the Kazakh President added.