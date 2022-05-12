Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Geopolitical situation aggravates inflation, Kazakh Minister

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 May 2022, 14:58
Geopolitical situation aggravates inflation, Kazakh Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan is taking measures to reduce and curb inflation rates,» Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said.

«Inflation is the global trend. For the past 12 months, global food prices soared by 36% contributing to record inflation. For example, inflation in the U.S. hit a record high of 8%, as well as in Germany, Uzbekistan, and Russia. Inflation in Kazakhstan also hit a new record climbing to 13.2% at the close of April. Food inflation affects greatly the consumer price indices. The food prices soar as the logistics chains were disrupted during the quarantine. Besides, the climate factor observed last year in Kazakhstan and the geopolitical situation worsened inflation,» Kuantyrov told journalists.

The Minister added that the anti-inflationary measures are being taken jointly with the National Bank in Kazakhstan.


Government of Kazakhstan   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region