Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Gennady Golovkin to fight for vacant IBF title

    6 August 2019, 07:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani middleweight Gennady Golovkin is set to fight for the vacant IBF title this autumn, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    The InternationalBoxing Federation ordered a fight between Gennady Golovkin and Ukrainian SergiyDerevyanchenko for their vacant title. The IBF stripped Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarezof the title after his promotion company Golden Boy Promotions were unable tomake a deal with Derevyanchenko. If the negotiations between Golovkin and Derevyanchenko’steams are successful, the fight will be held on October 5 on DAZN.

    This will be thesecond bout for Golovkin of his six-fight deal with DAZN. In the first fightthe Kazakhstani boxer knocked out Steven Rolls in the fourth round last June.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    4 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    5 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku