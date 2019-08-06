Gennady Golovkin to fight for vacant IBF title

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani middleweight Gennady Golovkin is set to fight for the vacant IBF title this autumn, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

The International Boxing Federation ordered a fight between Gennady Golovkin and Ukrainian Sergiy Derevyanchenko for their vacant title. The IBF stripped Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez of the title after his promotion company Golden Boy Promotions were unable to make a deal with Derevyanchenko. If the negotiations between Golovkin and Derevyanchenko’s teams are successful, the fight will be held on October 5 on DAZN.

This will be the second bout for Golovkin of his six-fight deal with DAZN. In the first fight the Kazakhstani boxer knocked out Steven Rolls in the fourth round last June.