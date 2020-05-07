Go to the main site
    Gennady Golovkin reveals his next opponent, ready for June fight

    7 May 2020, 12:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) is set to return to the ring in early June. He will defend his IBF middleweight title against mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KOs), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The fight is tentatively slated to take place on June 6 in Inglewood, California. It will be streamed live on DAZN.

    After the defence of his IBF title, Golovkin is expected to finally face Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in their third showdown.

    Recall that Golovkin won two of his previous fights against Steve Rolls in June 2019 and Sergiy Derevyanchenko in October 2019.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

