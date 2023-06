Gennady Golovkin leaves for Japan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Gennady Golovkin «GGG» (41-1-1, 36 КО) has left for Japan for a bout against Ryota Murata of Japan (16-2, 13 КО), Sports.kz reads.

«See you soon, Japan!,» the Instagram post of Golovkin reads.

As earlier reported, the bout for the WBA Super, IBF, and IBO Middleweight World Titles is slated for April 9 in Japan.