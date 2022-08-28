28 August 2022 09:51

Gennady Golovkin congratulates Zhanibek Alimkhanuly on his WBO champion’s title

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s WBA Super and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin congratulated boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly on his WBO champion’s title, Kazinform reports.

«Congratulations to Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, such good news. Let there be more Kazakh champions! Qutty bolsyn!» he tweeted. .

Earlier, the World Boxing Organization officially elevated Zhanibek Alimkhanuly from Middleweight Interim Champion to «Full Champion» status, after the American fighter Demetrius Andrade had announced he would «move to Super Middleweight and relinquish his Middleweight Championship.»

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of congratulation to the Kazakh sportsman on his WBO champion’s title.