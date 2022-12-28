Gennady Golovkin 1st, Zhanibek Alimkhanuly 5th in Ring middleweight rating

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Ring magazine revealed its top-10 in the middleweight division, Sports.kz reports.

WBA Super, IBF, and IBO world champion Gennady Golovkin is ranked first in the middleweight rating. Jermall Charlo and Demetrius Andrade of US are placed second and third, respectively.

WBO belt holder Zhanibek Alimkhanuly retains the fifth spot in the latest middleweight rating by The Ring. The middleweight champion title remains vacant.

The Ring top-10 middleweights also include Jaime Munguia of Mexico (4th), Chris Eubank Jr. of UK (6th), Carlos Adames of The Dominican Republic (7th), Ryota Murata of Japan, Sergiy Derevyanchenko of Ukraine, and Erislandy Lara of Cuba.





Photo: Getty Images