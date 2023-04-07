Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

GE HealthCare set to launch CT scanners and ultrasound machines production in Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 April 2023, 09:50
GE HealthCare set to launch CT scanners and ultrasound machines production in Kazakhstan Photo: t.me/KZgovernment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and director general of GE HealthCare in Russia and CIS Elena Legezina met to discuss the plans for the development of new investment projects in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Government’s Telegram Channel.

The Prime Minister said a number of large program documents aimed the healthcare development are being carried out in Kazakhstan. It is planned to reequip 32 district hospitals and build 655 new primary healthcare facilities under the Healthy Nation and Rural healthcare modernization national projects. Kazakhstan targets to increase the share of domestic pharmaceutical production up to 50% by 2025.

photo

«Taking into consideration the GE HealthCare Company’s high standing as one of the leading world’s medical equipment producers, we support the development of new projects and we are interested in deepening our cooperation,» the Prime Minister said.

In her turn, Elena Legezina said that GE HealthCare is studying in depth the project on localization of the production of ultrasound machines and CT scanners in Kazakhstan. Besides, it plans to open two academies in Astana and Almaty to train Kazakhstani health workers not only to use equipment but also to master new treatment approaches.

photo


Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Business, companies   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Exhibition of historical maps reflecting Kazakh nationhood opens in European Parliament
Exhibition of historical maps reflecting Kazakh nationhood opens in European Parliament
Cuban experts ready to further strengthen bilateral relations with Kazakhstan
Cuban experts ready to further strengthen bilateral relations with Kazakhstan
8 Kazakh cities to reduce air pollution level from high to medium by 2025
8 Kazakh cities to reduce air pollution level from high to medium by 2025
Shymkent Oil Refinery’s capacity set to rise to up to 12mln tons per year
Shymkent Oil Refinery’s capacity set to rise to up to 12mln tons per year
Kazakhstan wins 5th gold at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana
Kazakhstan wins 5th gold at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana
Kazakhstani female tennis players learn Billie Jean King Cup qualifying opponents
Kazakhstani female tennis players learn Billie Jean King Cup qualifying opponents
Tokayev meets with Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin
Tokayev meets with Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin
High avalanche warning in place in mountains in Almaty
High avalanche warning in place in mountains in Almaty
Kazakhstani students win NASA Space Settlement Contest
Kazakhstani students win NASA Space Settlement Contest