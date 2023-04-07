GE HealthCare set to launch CT scanners and ultrasound machines production in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and director general of GE HealthCare in Russia and CIS Elena Legezina met to discuss the plans for the development of new investment projects in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Government’s Telegram Channel.

The Prime Minister said a number of large program documents aimed the healthcare development are being carried out in Kazakhstan. It is planned to reequip 32 district hospitals and build 655 new primary healthcare facilities under the Healthy Nation and Rural healthcare modernization national projects. Kazakhstan targets to increase the share of domestic pharmaceutical production up to 50% by 2025.

«Taking into consideration the GE HealthCare Company’s high standing as one of the leading world’s medical equipment producers, we support the development of new projects and we are interested in deepening our cooperation,» the Prime Minister said.

In her turn, Elena Legezina said that GE HealthCare is studying in depth the project on localization of the production of ultrasound machines and CT scanners in Kazakhstan. Besides, it plans to open two academies in Astana and Almaty to train Kazakhstani health workers not only to use equipment but also to master new treatment approaches.