    GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9% since year beginning

    11 July 2023, 12:37

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM According to preliminary estimates, gross domestic product in Kyrgyzstan in January-June 2023 amounted to about KGS 453 billion, First Deputy Chairman of the National Statistics Committee of Kyrgyzstan Nazira Kerimalieva said at the briefing, KABAR reports.

    She noted that the growth made 3.9% compared to the corresponding period of 2022.

    The specialist added that GDP growth was provided by industries. The growth rate of commodity production industries amounted to 7.6%.

    «Positive trends were observed in construction - 11.2%. In addition, serious growth was observed in textile production (by 38.5%), production of rubber, plastic products and construction materials (by 16.9%), food (including beverages) and tobacco products (by 10%), as well as in mining (by 6.1%),» Kerimalieva informed.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

