GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 June 2023, 18:15
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year Photo: kabar.kg

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The volume of the gross domestic product of Kyrgyzstan in January-May of this year, according to preliminary estimates, amounted to more than 355 billion soms and increased by 3.4% compared to the corresponding period in 2022, the National Statistics Committee of the country said, Kazinform cites Kabar.

The volume of industrial production in January-May 2023 amounted to more than 165 billion soms and increased by 1.2% compared to January-May 2022 due to an increase in volumes in textile production, production of clothing and footwear, leather and leather products (by 29. 2%), pharmaceutical (by 25.7%) and chemical products (by 21.8%), wood and paper products, printing activities (by 19.3%), rubber, plastic products and building materials (by 15.3%). %), food products (including drinks) and tobacco products (by 8.2%), as well as in mining (by 6.6%).

Positive trends were also observed in construction, where the increase in volumes was 4.6%, agriculture - 2.4%, wholesale and retail trade - 15.4%.


