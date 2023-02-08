Gaziantep residents thankful to Kazakhstani rescuers for assistance

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Residents of Gaziantep city in Türkiye are thankful to Kazakhstani rescuers for the support in liquidation of the consequences of the 7.8- magnitude earthquake which hit the southeastern provinces of the country on early Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I would like to thank fraternal Kazakh people and the Republic of Kazakhstan for assisting us in Gaziantep. Immediately upon arriving, the rescuers from Kazakhstan set to work and continue to clear the rubble away and rescue those trapped in the collapsed buildings. I am a resident of one of these destroyed houses. After I went out, the building collapsed and it’s a miracle that I am alive. I want to thank Kazakhstani rescuers. May Allah bless them!» a resident of Gaziantep said.

«Kazakhstani rescuers are well-experienced, they are professionals. I want to thank them for the support,» local firefighter says.





Screen from video



