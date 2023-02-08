Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Gaziantep residents thankful to Kazakhstani rescuers for assistance

8 February 2023, 10:58
Gaziantep residents thankful to Kazakhstani rescuers for assistance

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Residents of Gaziantep city in Türkiye are thankful to Kazakhstani rescuers for the support in liquidation of the consequences of the 7.8- magnitude earthquake which hit the southeastern provinces of the country on early Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I would like to thank fraternal Kazakh people and the Republic of Kazakhstan for assisting us in Gaziantep. Immediately upon arriving, the rescuers from Kazakhstan set to work and continue to clear the rubble away and rescue those trapped in the collapsed buildings. I am a resident of one of these destroyed houses. After I went out, the building collapsed and it’s a miracle that I am alive. I want to thank Kazakhstani rescuers. May Allah bless them!» a resident of Gaziantep said.

«Kazakhstani rescuers are well-experienced, they are professionals. I want to thank them for the support,» local firefighter says.


Screen from video


Related news
Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 – Energy Ministry
February 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Bad weather shuts down roads in 3 regions of Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
Death toll from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 42,310
6 die as southern Türkiye hit by fresh earthquake
Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici
Moderate quake shakes southern Iran
At least 3 killed, 213 hurt after fresh quake hits southern Türkiye
Türkiye’s quake survivor Sabina Mamadyarova under medical supervision - MFA
Türkiye's quakes: Over 1.2 thou Kazakhstanis reach out to Foreign Ministry
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News