Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Gasoline prices up in Kazakhstan

    26 November 2019, 11:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Azamat Amrin, director of the Tax and Customs Policy Department of the National Economy Ministry, reported on gasoline price increase, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to his words, at the moment the excise tax on gasoline costs is KZT8, the price of gasoline is KZT150. We are going to increase the excise tax rate from KZT10500 to KZT24435. Thus, 1 liter of gasoline cost will grow by KZT10 and the excise tax will move up from KZT8 to KZT18. Thus, the price will probably increase by about 6% - from KZT150 to KZT160 per liter.

    Amrin explained that the price will not go up by KZT10 directly. He reminded that in 2015 the excise tax rate increased from KZT4500 to KZT10500 and the gasoline price remained at the same level.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Energy Ministry of Energy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued