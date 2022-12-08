Gasman dies at JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Yet another fatal accident occurred today at JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau mining and metallurgical enterprise, Kazinform reports.

«A gasman, born in 1982, died at a coking plant of JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau. A special commission for investigation into the accident was established,» the company’s press service said.

On November 3, 2022, five miners died as a result of methane gas release in the Lenin coalmine of JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau. 106 employees were working in the coalmine when the accident happened. Of them, 101 were brought to the surface alive. Five people were left inside for ensuring operation of lifting cages. Four miners were found dead. Another four were rushed to the central hospital of Shakhtinsk. Later, body of the fifth worker was found in the mine.



