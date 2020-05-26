Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Oil and Gas

    Gas transit from Russia to Europe via Poland stopped

    26 May 2020, 17:13

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Gas transit via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Russia through Belarus and Poland to Germany has been brought down to zero on Tuesday. According to the results of the previous auction, the Polish section of the pipe was booked only by 3.7% on Tuesday. This is according to the data of operators of European gas pipelines.

    According to the Gascade company, gas supplies at the Malnov point on the Polish-German border began to decline gradually over the weekend and reached zero at 08:00-09:00 am on Tuesday. Prior to this, at 06:00-07:00 am, the supply volume was 272.190 kWh (about 25,800 cubic meters), which is less than 1% of the nomination volume.

    Late on Monday, 11.231 mln kWh (a little over 1 mln cubic meters) were delivered through the pipe, which is 85 times lower than the nomination. On average, since the beginning of the month, supply volume ranged from 440-750 mln kWh.

    Source: TASS

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Oil & Gas Russia Europe
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to export electricity to Turkiye
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning