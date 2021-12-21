Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters. First time since October

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according to London’s ICE.

The price of the January futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands increased to $1,803 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 154.35 euro per MWh, TASS reports.

Earlier, Gazprom did not book capacities for the transit of natural gas through Poland via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline for December 21. As a result, the physical flow of gas through the pipeline to Germany stopped this morning.

Gazprom did not book additional capacity for the transit of natural gas through Ukraine in January either. At an auction on Monday, the company booked 21.6% of the proposed capacity for pumping through Poland through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline.

Since Friday, the Russian gas holding has been reducing the volume of reservations for gas transit through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline. On Friday, the company did not book capacities at a day-ahead auction but at an intraday auction ordered a pumping volume of 26.8 million cubic meters against 31.4 million cubic meters in the previous days. After that, the gas giant booked 5.2 million cubic meters on Saturday, 4.2 million cubic meters on Sunday and 3.8 million cubic meters on Monday.



