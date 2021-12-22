Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Gas price in Europe up over $2,100 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time

    22 December 2021, 07:16

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The price of gas in Europe in the course of exchange trading continues to beat historical records and has already exceeded $ 2,100 per 1,000 cubic meters according to the data of the London stock exchange ICE on Tuesday afternoon.

    The price of January futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands increased to $ 2,120 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 181.47 euros per MWh (based on the current exchange rate of the euro to the dollar, prices for ICE are presented in euros per MWh), TASS reports.

    Currently, the cost of gas has accelerated its growth to $ 2,145 per 1,000 cubic meters. The price of gas in Europe has grown by more than 25% during the course of the day. According to Dmitry Marinchenko, Senior Director of the group for Natural Resources and Commodities at Fitch, prices could react to a decrease in pumping through the Yamal-Europe pipeline and news of a possible cold snap in Europe.

    Earlier, Gazprom again did not book capacities for the transit of natural gas through Poland via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline for December 21. As a result, on the morning of December 21, the physical gas flow through the pipeline went in the reverse direction from Germany to Poland.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Oil & Gas World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    QazaqGaz to present its new gas industry development strategy
    Samruk Kazyna and CNPC to develop 4 large oil and gas projects
    OPEC+ cuts oil output to 40.46 mb/d throughout 2024
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    3 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    4 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    5 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%