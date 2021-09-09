Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
9 September 2021, 21:17
Gas price in Europe hits $680 per 1,000 cubic meters

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The gas price in Europe hit $680 per 1,000 cubic meters during Thursday trading, according to data provided by London’s ICE.

Particularly, the price of gas futures for October delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached $680 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 56.105 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh) on September 9, TASS reports.

On Wednesday the gas price in Europe breached the $670 per 1,000 cubic meters mark.

Gazprom department head Alexander Ivannikov said earlier that gas prices in Europe would definitely remain at the current level in the near future.


