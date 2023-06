Gas leak in Kyrgyzstan kills four miners

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Yesterday, Dec. 10, a gas leak occurred at the Parcha-Too section of the Ormon mine in Sulukta town, Batken Oblast.

As result of emergency, 4 mine workers were killed, Kazinform refers to Kabar News Agency.

Rescuers who arrived at the scene, pulled out the bodies and handed them over to their relatives.