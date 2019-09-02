Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Gas grid construction to begin in Kazakh capital in 2020

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 September 2019, 13:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Phase 1 construction of the Saryarka gas pipeline ring main is expected to be completed soon,» President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out delivering the annual State-of-the-Nation Address.

Construction of the gas distribution net will start in 2020 in Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda region, later on in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

As the President said, the Government allocates KZT 56 bln for these purposes.

As a result, above 2,700,000 people will be provided with natural gas. Besides, some KZT 250 bln will be channeled for supplying people with drinking water and water discharge infrastructure.


President of Kazakhstan    Oil & Gas   State of the Nation Address 2019  
