Gas explosion at home kills two in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A gas explosion occurred today on the first floor of a five-storey house in Petropavlovsk, Kazinform reports.

Two people died, at least 10 people were injured, the press service of the emergency situation department of North Kazakhstan reports. 120 people were evacuated to the secondary school.

Gas reportedly exploded at one of the cafés located there.