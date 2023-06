Gas cylinder blast injures 3 people in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A gas cylinder explosion has taken place in a private residential building in the Zhetysu district of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The incident occurred in a 3-story private residential building.

As a result three people were injured. An ambulance team has admitted 3 patients to the 4th City Clinical Hospital. They were immediately hospitalized in the intensive care unit.