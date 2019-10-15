Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Gas cylinder blast injures 14yo in Turkestan rgn

    15 October 2019, 10:49

    KENTAU. KAZINFORM - A gas cylinder exploded in a village house 20 km from the city of Kentau, Turkestan region.

    According to the press service of the Emergency Committee under the Internal Affairs Ministry, the explosion was followed by burning.

    The accident took place on October 14, in the village of Zhuynek. The fire area was ​​32 square meters. According to the regional emergency department, a 14-year-old girl received burns and was admitted to a local hospital.

    A preliminary cause of the incident is a malfunction of the gas cylinder reducer. 7 people and 2 units of firefighting equipment were involved in the fire-fighting operation.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Incidents Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future