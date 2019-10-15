Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Gas cylinder blast injures 14yo in Turkestan rgn

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
15 October 2019, 10:49
Gas cylinder blast injures 14yo in Turkestan rgn

KENTAU. KAZINFORM - A gas cylinder exploded in a village house 20 km from the city of Kentau, Turkestan region.

According to the press service of the Emergency Committee under the Internal Affairs Ministry, the explosion was followed by burning.

The accident took place on October 14, in the village of Zhuynek. The fire area was ​​32 square meters. According to the regional emergency department, a 14-year-old girl received burns and was admitted to a local hospital.

A preliminary cause of the incident is a malfunction of the gas cylinder reducer. 7 people and 2 units of firefighting equipment were involved in the fire-fighting operation.

photo

Incidents    Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil