Gas consumption rises by more than 2mln m3 since 2020 in Kazakhstan

1 February 2023, 18:14
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan produced 53.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at an expanded meeting of the Energy Ministry Board, Bolat Akchulakov said 53.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas were produced in Kazakhstan in 2022.

«Commodity gas output stood at 27.8 billion cubic meters, of which 19.3 billion cubic meters were delivered to the domestic market, and 4.6 billion exported. It is worth to note that the domestic consumption has been significantly up, rising by more than 2 billion cubic meters compared with 2020,» said Kazakh energy minister Akchulakov.

This year, the country aims to extract 55 billion cubic meters associated petroleum gas, producing 28 billion cubic meters of commodity gas.

The Kazakh minister also said last year bitumen production stood at 930 thousand tons, adding that the figure of 1.1 million tons is set for 2023.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan plans to boost its oil production to over 90 million tons this year.


