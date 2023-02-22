Gas consumption in Kazakhstan to reach 20 bln cu m in 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Over 11,800,000 Kazakhstanis should have an access to natural fuel,» Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said at today’s Government meeting, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He noted there is a growing demand worldwide for pollution-free energy resources, first of all, gas. This issue also raises concern in Kazakhstan given the demographic growth, annual commissioning of industrial facilities, and gasification of single-family residential neighborhoods. In 2020 gas consumption in Kazakhstan made some 17 billion cubic meters, over 19 million in 2021. This year it is expected to reach some 20 billion cubic meters.

The Prime Minister reminded that the Head of State set a task to raise the country’s gasification up to 60%. 1,800 rural settlements or over 11,800,000 Kazakhstanis should have an access to natural gas at large. The task should be fully fulfilled by the Energy Ministry, KazMunayGas and QazaqGaz companies together with governors.