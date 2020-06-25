Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Garment factory to be built in Turkestan

Alzhanova Raushan
25 June 2020, 17:07
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Akim of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev met with a delegation from the Republic of Uzbekistan. During the meeting, the parties discussed the construction of a garment factory in the industrial zone of Turkestan. A new enterprise will employ 1,200 people, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the regional Akimat.

The city is developing infrastructure, tourism industry and attracting new investments.

The garment factory will produce suits, outerwear and sportswear.

The delegation also visited the construction site of a mosque. It is planned to be commissioned by the fall of the current year. The mosque is a gift from the neighboring Uzbekistan.

