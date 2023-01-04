Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Gani Beissembayev named Minister of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan

4 January 2023, 10:30
Gani Beissembayev named Minister of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a presidential decree, Gani Beissembayev has been appointed Minister of Enlightenment of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

By another decree, Askhat Aimagambetov has been relieved of his duties as Minister of Enlightenment of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1969 in Kyzylorda region, Gani Beissembayev is a graduate of Almaty State University named after Abai.

Previously, he worked as Director of Uchebnik Republican Scientific Research Center (2020), President of Ybyrai Altynsarin National Education Academy of the Ministry of Education (2020-2022), Vice Minister of Education and Science (March 2022 – August 2022), and Vice Minister of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan (since August 2022).

Photo: primeminister.kz


Related news
Bloody January: 315 persons remain under investigation
Many policemen still under treatment after January unrest - Minister
Some buildings of NSC departments left unprotected during Jan 2022 riots – Prosecutor General
Теги:
Read also
18 people suspected of organizing January unrest – Prosecutor General
Last year's air passenger traffic to exceed 10 million mark in Kazakhstan
Bloody January: 315 persons remain under investigation
Almaty residents lay flowers to Tagzym memorial
Some buildings of NSC departments left unprotected during Jan 2022 riots – Prosecutor General
Many policemen still under treatment after January unrest - Minister
Kazakh Prosecutor General says foreigners took part in January riots
President visits Hazrat Sultan Mosque in Astana
News Partner
Popular
1 Prosecutor General to deliver report on January events
2 Astana Opera: New princes in The Nutcracker
3 Head of State meets newly appointed ministers
4 Avalanche slides down mountain in Almaty
5 Some people missing as snow storms hit Kazakhstan

News