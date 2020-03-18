Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Gambia confirms first coronavirus case

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 March 2020, 15:09
BANJUL. KAZINFORM Gambia registered its first case of coronavirus Tuesday, according to health minister Dr. Ahmadou Samateh.

«The Gambia confirms its first case of COVID 19 who’s currently in isolation and she is receiving an excellent care at the Medical Research Council (MRC) clinic in Fajara,» Samateh confirmed on national television, Anadolu Agency reports.

The unidentified woman is in her twenties and flew from England on Sunday through the country’s only airport.

The ministry said it is in the process of tracing and isolating all passengers who boarded the flight with the patient.

The virus known as COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 163 countries and territories. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of over 197,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,900, while more than 81,000 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

The current number of active cases is more than 107,000 -- 93% mild and 7% in critical condition, according to the website.

The World Health Organization has declared Europe the new epicenter of the virus.


