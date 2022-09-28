Gamaleya Research Institute reveals number of Sputnik V doses produced worldwide

NOVOSIBIRSK. KAZINFORM - More than 150 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine have been produced and used in Russia and throughout the world, Denis Logunov, deputy director of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, told the OpenBIO forum on Wednesday, TASS reports.

«Up to date, over 150 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine have been produced and used in the world and, naturally, in Russia,» he said.

Logunov stressed that tests conducted on the vaccine show its high effectiveness. He noted that it was 91.6% against the ‘Wuhan’ variant of COVID-19. «The first decrease in efficacy was recorded on the Delta variant, which became more widespread in Russia than the Alpha, Beta and Gamma variants. In this year's spring and summer trials, the effectiveness of the vaccine against the Omicron variant has been evaluated: it's effectiveness in terms of disease course severity and other criteria. The numbers remain quite high,» he explained.

«Sputnik V and Sputnik Light are based on human adenoviral vector technology and have not been associated with serious adverse aftereffects such as myocarditis or pericarditis. The safety and efficacy of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light have been confirmed by more than 50 clinical trials and the use of Sputnik V in national vaccination programs in various regions of the world, including Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. Studies of the Sputnik V vaccine have been published in leading international peer-reviewed medical journals: The Lancet, Nature, Vaccines, Cell Reports Medicine, and others.





Photo: tass.ru