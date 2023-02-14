Galymzhan Zhankuatov named Chief of Staff of Ecology and Natural Resouces Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Galymzhan Zhankuatov has been named the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

Born in 1982 in Almaty, he is a graduate of the a branch of the Kainar University in Semipalatinsk.

His previous post was the advisor to the minister of ecology, geology, and natural resources of Kazakhstan.

Zhankuatov replaced Almat Abdikeshov in the post.

Photo: primeminister.kz