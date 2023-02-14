Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Galymzhan Zhankuatov named Chief of Staff of Ecology and Natural Resouces Ministry

14 February 2023, 21:00
Galymzhan Zhankuatov named Chief of Staff of Ecology and Natural Resouces Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Galymzhan Zhankuatov has been named the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

Born in 1982 in Almaty, he is a graduate of the a branch of the Kainar University in Semipalatinsk.

His previous post was the advisor to the minister of ecology, geology, and natural resources of Kazakhstan.

Zhankuatov replaced Almat Abdikeshov in the post.

Photo: primeminister.kz


Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan bags bronze at Cottbus World Cup in Germany
Kazakhstani Zakirov wins top honors at Breaking for Gold World Series
Kazakhstan’s Bublik defeated at Open 13 Provence semis
Kazakhstan sweeps 5 medals at Asian Shotgun Shooting Cup 2023
Astana Team reveals roster for Faun-Ardèche Classic  &Faun Drôme Classic 2023
Over 90 new COVID cases reported in Kazakhstan
Kazakh capital to host 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships
Kazakhstan’s Bublik sails into Open 13 Provence semis
News Partner
Popular
1 Secretary Blinken to travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India
2 Kazakhstan sweeps 5 medals at Asian Shotgun Shooting Cup 2023
3 Astana Team reveals roster for Faun-Ardèche Classic  &Faun Drôme Classic 2023
4 Death toll rises to 54 from landslides on Brazil's coast
5 1,670 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan

News