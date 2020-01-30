Go to the main site
    Galymzhan Pirmatov reports to President on Kazatomprom’s activity in 2019

    30 January 2020, 19:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Galymzhan Pirmatov, Chief Executive Officer of Kazatomprom National Atomic Company, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting, Galymzhan Pirmatov reported to the President on the main results of the uranium mining company's activities in 2019 and plans for its further development.

    He also stressed that important areas of Kazatomprom's activity are corporate governance, labor and environmental protection.

    Furthermore, Galymzhan Pirmatov informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that Kazatomprom has successfully implemented its production and financial goals, which for the second year in a row helped the company keep its leadership position as the biggest uranium seller in the world.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazatomprom President of Kazakhstan
