Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Galymzhan Pirmatov reports to President on Kazatomprom’s activity in 2019

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
30 January 2020, 19:30
Galymzhan Pirmatov reports to President on Kazatomprom’s activity in 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Galymzhan Pirmatov, Chief Executive Officer of Kazatomprom National Atomic Company, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, Galymzhan Pirmatov reported to the President on the main results of the uranium mining company's activities in 2019 and plans for its further development.

He also stressed that important areas of Kazatomprom's activity are corporate governance, labor and environmental protection.

Furthermore, Galymzhan Pirmatov informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that Kazatomprom has successfully implemented its production and financial goals, which for the second year in a row helped the company keep its leadership position as the biggest uranium seller in the world.


Kazatomprom   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region