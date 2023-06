Gale to hit Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning was announced in Turkestan region of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reported with the reference to Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm is predicted during night and morning hours in mountainous areas of the Turkestan region on October 5. Eastern wind will blow with the strength of 15-20 m / s.

Chance of storm in the region is 90-95%.