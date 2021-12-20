Gala opera in memory of the King of Baritones to be held in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On December 21, Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, Choir and soloists will present a brilliant Gala Opera dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the People’s Artist of the USSR Yermek Serkebayev. The program, made up of works performed by the legendary singer, also features arias from national and world operas, art songs and instrumental compositions, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.

The name of Yermek Serkebayev is known far beyond the borders of Kazakhstan. Possessing a magnificent vocal and artistic ability, he was called the ‘King of Baritones’. Muslim Magomayev once said that he was ‘the best Figaro in the Soviet Union’. With this part, Yermek Serkebayev toured not only across the entire USSR, but also the European countries.

Yermek Serkebayev was born in 1926 in Petropavl, graduated from the Tchaikovsky Almaty Musical College studying violin and the Kurmangazy Kazakh Conservatory studying vocals with the famous teacher Aleksandr Kurganov. Despite the invitation to work at the Bolshoi Theatre, he remained in Kazakhstan and continued to develop the national vocal art.

Having an extensive opera, chamber and popular music repertoire, he toured a lot around the world and left a bright mark in the cinema, performing memorable roles in the films Our Dear Doctor, Angel Wearing Tyubeteika and others that were included in the national cinema treasury.

The Gala Opera will begin with a screening of a film about Yermek Serkebayev, after which the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra under the baton of the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin will perform a symphonic kyui Qasqyr from Almas Serkebayev’s opera Tomiris.

A galore of the best opera and instrumental pieces performed by the Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Talgat Mussabayev, Zhanat Shybykbayev, Medet Chotabayev, Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Meir Bainesh, Zhupar Gabdullina, Bibigul Zhanuzak, Margarita Dvoretskaya, wonderful artists Tatyana Vitsinskaya, Yevgeniy Chainikov, Rassul Zharmagambetov, Shyngys Rassylkhan, Ramzat Balakishiyev, Sayan Issin, Guldana Aldadosova and the Astana Opera Choir under the direction of the principal choirmaster, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov, awaits the audience

Arias from Zhubanov and Khamidi’s Abai, Rakhmadiyev’s Kamar Sulu, Verdi’s Attila, Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta, Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia, duets from Verdi’s Don Carlos and Aida, Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore, choral number from Puccini’s Tosca will be performed.

Zatsepin’s Nado Mnoi Nebo Sineye (The Blue Sky Above Me) from the film Our Dear Doctor, featuring all the soloists, the choir and the symphony orchestra, will conclude the program.

The concert will begin at 7 pm.