Gala concert marking Roza Baglanova’s 100th birth anniv to be held in Kyzylorda
8 August 2022 16:42

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A grand gala concert dated to the 100th anniversary of Roza Baglanova is set to be held on September 28 in the Kazakhstani people’s artist’s birthplace – the city of Kyzylorda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Kazakhstani and USSR people’s artist, Hero of Labor Roza Baglanova.

As part of a Roza Baglanova Qazaqconcert team’s visit to Kyzylorda region, an Astana Musical Theatre collective, Turan ensemble, and Qazaqconcert artists are to give a concert.

Qazaqconcert's tour is set to kick off September 28. Its artists are also to visit Kazalinsk, Karmakshinsk, Aralsk districts as well as Baikonur city.

Earlier it was reported that Qazaqconcert artists are to perform in 15 single-industry cities.


Photo:vsegda-pomnim.com




