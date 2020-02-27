Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Gagarin’s Start reconstruction to begin in 2020

    27 February 2020, 16:31

    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM The decision on modernization of the Gagarin’s Start Launch Pad No. 1 at Baikonur Cosmodrome was adopted in 2019 after which the launching site was closed for conservation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Three countries – Russia, Kazakhstan and UAE – are contributing $84mn in equal proportions to the modernization of the Gagarin’s Start. At the oncoming meeting in Moscow, the sides will discuss and settle financial and political issues, the press service of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry informed.

    According to Andrey Okhlopkov, Director General of the Center for operation of space ground-based infrastructure (TsENKI), Gagarin’s Start will be modernized for the launch of Soyuz-2M new rocket.

    Soyuz-2M rocket is assembled on the ground of Soyuz-2.1b, but without the use of Fregat upper stage which significantly reduces its cost. As specialists say, the cost of the launch of Soyuz-2M will be around $30mn. The rocket will be able to bring 2-3 tonnes of payload into the sun-synchronous orbit.

    The first launch from the Gagarin’s Start after the modernization is scheduled for 2023.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Baikonur
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three workers killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events