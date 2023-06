Gabit Tazhimuratov relived of his duties as Nursultan Nazarbayev Int’l Airport board chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Gabit Tazhimuratov was relived of his post as the Chairman of the Board of the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport JSC, Kazinform cites the Civil Aviation Committee.

Mukhiden Abildinov was named the acting Chairman of the Airport.





Photo from open sources