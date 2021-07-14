Gabit Syzdykbekov takes up new post at PM’s Office

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Gabit Syzdykbekov has been appointed the first deputy head of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s service.

Born in 1980 in Shymkent city, Gabit Syzdykbekov graduated from the Kazakh State Law University and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

He began his career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2004. He stayed at the ministry until 2007 when he started working at the Office of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

In 2011 he returned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was named the adviser at the Kazakh Embassy in France in 2012.

From 2017 till 2019 he held jobs at the Ministry and the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

From September 2019 to present he was Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Serbia.



