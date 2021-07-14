Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Gabit Syzdykbekov takes up new post at PM’s Office

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 July 2021, 20:43
Gabit Syzdykbekov takes up new post at PM’s Office

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Gabit Syzdykbekov has been appointed the first deputy head of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s service.

Born in 1980 in Shymkent city, Gabit Syzdykbekov graduated from the Kazakh State Law University and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

He began his career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2004. He stayed at the ministry until 2007 when he started working at the Office of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

In 2011 he returned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was named the adviser at the Kazakh Embassy in France in 2012.

From 2017 till 2019 he held jobs at the Ministry and the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

From September 2019 to present he was Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Serbia.


Government of Kazakhstan   Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty