Gabit Sadyrbekov appointed First Deputy Chairman of Financial Monitoring Agency

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Gabit Sadyrbekov was appointed the First Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Financial Monitoring, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint Gabit Sadyrbekov the First Deputy Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Financial Monitoring.