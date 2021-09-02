Go to the main site
    Gabidullina of Kazakhstan 8th in Tokyo Paralympics swimming final

    2 September 2021, 18:39

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Zulfiya Gabidullina finished eight in the final of the swimming event at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics, Kazinform cites the website of the Games.

    Kazakhstan’s Zulfiya Gabidullina finished eight with a time of 48.12 seconds in the Women’s 50m Freestyle S4 Final of the Tokyo Paralympics.

    Rachael Watson of Australia took home gold. Silver went to Trimi Arjola of Italy. Spain's Marta Fernandez picked up the bronze medal.

    As earlier reported, Zullfiya Gabidullina won the gold medal at the Rio 2016 Paralympics in Brazil and 2018 Asian Para Games in the women’s 100m freestyle.

    Kazakhstani para-athletes have so far won a total of five medals, including gold in powerlifting, three silver medals in judo, and one bronze medal in swimming.

    It is noteworthy that Kazakhstan broke the historic record for medal at the Paralympic Games.

    In 2016 in Rio de Janeiro Kazakhstan para-athletes won two medals in total: one gold and one silver.

    The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021.

    Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

